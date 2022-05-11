Exclusive
Text size

Chandrima Das is leaving Standard Chartered Wealth Management

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 11 May 2022

Chandrima Das, global head of managed investments at Standard Chartered Wealth Management, is leaving the bank, Asian Private Banker can confirm. Based in Singapore, Das joined Standard Chartered in March 2021 to grow its funds and discretionary portfolio management businesses. She reports to Marc Van de Walle, global head of wealth management. Das also contributes to Standard Chartered’s affluent agenda,…

