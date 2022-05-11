Chandrima Das, global head of managed investments at Standard Chartered Wealth Management, is leaving the bank, Asian Private Banker can confirm. Based in Singapore, Das joined Standard Chartered in March 2021 to grow its funds and discretionary portfolio management businesses. She reports to Marc Van de Walle, global head of wealth management. Das also contributes to Standard Chartered’s affluent agenda,…
Chandrima Das is leaving Standard Chartered Wealth Management
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 11 May 2022
Share Article
Share Article
Related News
Standard Chartered 1Q22 profit beats estimates but WM income disappoints
28 April 2022
Standard Chartered Bank names new Taiwan WM head
11 April 2022
Standard Chartered hires head of Hong Kong wealth management from Citibank
1 April 2022
Standard Chartered names new India WM head
1 March 2022
Standard Chartered makes raft of appointments for CPBB in Asia
22 February 2022
BEA PB beefs up team with two senior hires
21 January 2022
Indosuez Wealth Management appoints executive director in Singapore
24 November 2021
Exclusive
StanChart PB’s regional head for ASEAN & South Asia to depart
4 October 2021
StanChart hires deputy market head from Bank of Singapore
12 August 2021
Standard Chartered PB nabs executive director from HSBC PB
3 August 2021
Exclusive
Client migration is key to growth at CPBB: Samir Subberwal of Standard Chartered
16 July 2021
Pictet Wealth Management names new SA market leader, NA market group head amid raft of Asia appointments
24 June 2021