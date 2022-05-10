Exclusive
Text size

Premium Pickers – “We have lowered our risk appetite”: Arjan de Boer of Indosuez WM

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 10 May 2022

Indosuez Wealth Management has lowered its risk appetite to be more neutral due to high inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. “We have reduced our degree of conviction on European equities and adopted a more neutral position between Europe and US, even if Europe could rebound faster in the short term,” Arjan de Boer told Asian Private Banker….

