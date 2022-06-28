Hywin Wealth has appointed a private equity veteran to its board of directors, as the New York-listed Chinese independent wealth manager sees increasing interest from clients in PE products. Shanghai-based Hywin said in a statement late on Monday that Vincent Chan Chun-hung will serve as an independent non-executive director, effective immediately. Since March 2021, Chan has been a director at…
China’s Hywin Wealth appoints private equity veteran to board
By Kylie Wong, contributor | 28 June 2022
