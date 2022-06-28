Text size

China’s Hywin Wealth appoints private equity veteran to board

By Kylie Wong, contributor | 28 June 2022

Hywin Wealth has appointed a private equity veteran to its board of directors, as the New York-listed Chinese independent wealth manager sees increasing interest from clients in PE products. Shanghai-based Hywin said in a statement late on Monday that Vincent Chan Chun-hung will serve as an independent non-executive director, effective immediately. Since March 2021, Chan has been a director at…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News