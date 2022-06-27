Exclusive
Text size

Premium Pickers: Three ways UBS GWM is hedging market volatility

By Daniel Shane, editor | 27 June 2022

UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) clients in Asia-Pacific are seeking to hedge volatility in markets with strategies such as semi-liquid private markets, value-focused funds and short-duration bonds. That is according to Paula Ip, head of investment funds and private markets, Greater China, who told Asian Private Banker that concerns around rising interest rates, inflation and geopolitics had prompted clients…

