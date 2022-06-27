UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) clients in Asia-Pacific are seeking to hedge volatility in markets with strategies such as semi-liquid private markets, value-focused funds and short-duration bonds. That is according to Paula Ip, head of investment funds and private markets, Greater China, who told Asian Private Banker that concerns around rising interest rates, inflation and geopolitics had prompted clients…
Premium Pickers: Three ways UBS GWM is hedging market volatility
By Daniel Shane, editor | 27 June 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Premium Pickers – How BNP Paribas WM is helping clients to navigate rising rates
15 June 2022
U/HNWIs catching up on inflation hedging: Terence Lam of AXA IM
14 June 2022
We are on a mission to revolutionise private market investments: Kit Toh of Moonfare
13 June 2022
Exclusive
Asia’s family offices and U/HNWIs turn to ETFs as volatility grips markets
13 June 2022
Premium Pickers – Add PE and real estate amid volatile markets: Akshay Prasad of Nomura
25 May 2022
Premium Pickers – “We have lowered our risk appetite”: Arjan de Boer of Indosuez WM
10 May 2022
Premium Pickers – Julius Baer’s Jeffrey Tam nails post-pandemic megatrends
22 April 2022
Premium Pickers – “We do not rely purely on track records”: Tan Jun Lin of Credit Suisse
6 April 2022
Asia market volatility boosts case for our DPM: UBS GWM’s Adrian Zuercher
30 March 2022
Chinese hedge funds grab U/HNWIs’ attention as volatility hits stock markets
10 March 2022
UBS GWM hires senior private market sales from Bank of China
14 February 2022
Thematic equity funds gain traction among HNWIs in Asia ex-Japan
28 June 2021