UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) has appointed a new Taiwan market head, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Effective 1 July, Damien Hsiao will take on the role of business sector head of Taiwan international and lead market head for the Taiwan market, said Amy Lo and August Hatecke, the two co-heads of UBS GWM…
UBS GWM head of Taiwan international departs, successor appointed
By Carly Lau, reporter | 27 June 2022
