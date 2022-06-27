Exclusive
Text size

UOB PB nabs market head for Singapore and North Asia from DBS

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 27 June 2022
Jolene Ho

UOB Private Bank has hired a regional market head for Singapore and North Asia with a view to strengthening its HNW client base across Asia, Asian Private Banker has learned. Jolene Ho has joined UOB from DBS Private Bank where she was market head for Singapore. A wealth management and private banking veteran, her 30 years of experience includes senior…

