Why the China mid-cap market is winning over family offices

By Carly Lau, reporter | 24 June 2022

Unlike tech companies in need of fast money, the Chinese mid-cap market segment offers opportunities that suit family office clients, believes Welkin Capital Management. Founded in 2009 by four Asian-based families — including the family of YC Liang, a co-founder of Hang Seng Bank — the China-focused mid-market growth equity investment firm targets niche market leaders of mid-market scale that…

