Standard Chartered Private Bank has made a senior global appointment aimed at strengthening its global business, according to an internal note shared by the bank. Vivian Chan, the current regional head, private banking, Greater China and North Asia, has been named as global vice chairman, private banking, effective 1 October. According to multiple sources, Peter Tung — an ex-DBS head…
StanChart PB North Asia head takes new global role, with ex-DBS PB head joining
By Carly Lau, reporter | 24 June 2022
