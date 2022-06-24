Exclusive
Text size

StanChart PB North Asia head takes new global role, with ex-DBS PB head joining

By Carly Lau, reporter | 24 June 2022
Vivian Chan, Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Private Bank has made a senior global appointment aimed at strengthening its global business, according to an internal note shared by the bank. Vivian Chan, the current regional head, private banking, Greater China and North Asia, has been named as global vice chairman, private banking, effective 1 October. According to multiple sources, Peter Tung — an ex-DBS head…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News