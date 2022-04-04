Text size

Citi Australia appoints new wealth management head

By Carly Lau, reporter | 4 April 2022

Citi Australia has named a new of head of retail banking and wealth management as the business is transitioning to National Australia Bank (NAB). Based in Sydney, Hannah Oakhill will play a key role in helping the Citi retail banking and wealth business transition to NAB and in navigating the new business operating environment. In August 2021, the US lender…

