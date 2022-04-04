Citi Australia has named a new of head of retail banking and wealth management as the business is transitioning to National Australia Bank (NAB). Based in Sydney, Hannah Oakhill will play a key role in helping the Citi retail banking and wealth business transition to NAB and in navigating the new business operating environment. In August 2021, the US lender…
Citi Australia appoints new wealth management head
By Carly Lau, reporter | 4 April 2022
