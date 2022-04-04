Text size

US$5B hedge fund manager comes to Hong Kong, Kasikornbank mulls AM unit sale

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 4 April 2022
Photo by Markus-Winkler on Unsplash

London-headquartered hedge fund manager Toscafund Asset Management is opening an office in Hong Kong, while Thailand’s second-largest lender Kasikornbank is reportedly seeking potential buyers for its asset management unit. Toscafund AM, which specialises in listed equities, private equity, private debt and UK commercial property, received regulatory approval from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission in March. “We are opening…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email help@asianprivatebanker.com.

Related News