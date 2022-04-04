London-headquartered hedge fund manager Toscafund Asset Management is opening an office in Hong Kong, while Thailand’s second-largest lender Kasikornbank is reportedly seeking potential buyers for its asset management unit. Toscafund AM, which specialises in listed equities, private equity, private debt and UK commercial property, received regulatory approval from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission in March. “We are opening…
US$5B hedge fund manager comes to Hong Kong, Kasikornbank mulls AM unit sale
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 4 April 2022
