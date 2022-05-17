Exclusive
DBS Private Bank Greater China market head resigns

By Carly Lau, reporter | 17 May 2022

A senior market head at DBS Private Bank covering Greater China is leaving the Singapore-based lender, Asian Private Banker understands. Having joined the bank in late 2016, Kin Chan was responsible for the Greater China, International, and non-resident Indian private banking teams in Hong Kong. Before DBS, Chan was an executive director both at Nomura and UBS. Earlier in his…

