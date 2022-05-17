A senior market head at DBS Private Bank covering Greater China is leaving the Singapore-based lender, Asian Private Banker understands. Having joined the bank in late 2016, Kin Chan was responsible for the Greater China, International, and non-resident Indian private banking teams in Hong Kong. Before DBS, Chan was an executive director both at Nomura and UBS. Earlier in his…
DBS Private Bank Greater China market head resigns
By Carly Lau, reporter | 17 May 2022
