The recent sell-off in Chinese tech stocks has revealed a contrast between China-based investors and others. Chinese U/HNWI investors have maintained their home bias and are considering increasing their China allocations, with a preference for A-share and fixed-income funds. Foreign investors have become hesitant about investing in the high growth sector, even if they remain bullish about the long-term prospects…
Unfazed by tech rout, Chinese investors stick with home bias
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 17 May 2022
