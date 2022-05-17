Exclusive
Text size

Unfazed by tech rout, Chinese investors stick with home bias

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 17 May 2022

The recent sell-off in Chinese tech stocks has revealed a contrast between China-based investors and others. Chinese U/HNWI investors have maintained their home bias and are considering increasing their China allocations, with a preference for A-share and fixed-income funds. Foreign investors have become hesitant about investing in the high growth sector, even if they remain bullish about the long-term prospects…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News