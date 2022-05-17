Exclusive
Bank of Singapore loses two veteran private bankers

By Carly Lau, reporter | 17 May 2022
Harsh Vardhan Rungta and Saurabh Rathi (LinkedIn images)

Two senior private bankers at Bank of Singapore are leaving the lender, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Harsh Vardhan Rungta and Saurabh Rathi will exit the Singapore-based private bank in mid-June, people familiar with the matter said. Rungta joined the bank in 2008 and was most recently managing director, focused on global South Asia UHNW clients. Earlier in his career,…

