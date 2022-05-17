Exclusive
Text size

ESG 2.0 – Do social media help in ESG screening? Markus Müller of Deutsche Bank IPB weighs in

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 17 May 2022

Social media cannot, in the first instance, help in the screening of companies for ESG, explains Markus Müller, global head Chief Investment Office of Deutsche Bank International Private Bank. But they may nevertheless act as a sort of radar, helpful in tracking societal trends and corporate thinking, and in picking up topics and opinions, which can then support the traditional…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News