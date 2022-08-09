HSBC has appointed a new India head for Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB) from Citi, according to an announcement from the UK lender. Sandeep Batra has joined HSBC to accelerate its WPB business in India – a strategic growth market for the bank. Batra is a Citi veteran, having worked there for over 15 years in a number of roles…
HSBC hires India WPB head from Citi
By Carly Lau, reporter | 9 August 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Citi names Asia head for Citigold and Citigold Private Client
26 July 2022
HSBC AM hires Asia wholesale head from UBS AM
19 July 2022
Julius Baer hires from HSBC to strengthen markets division
19 July 2022
Citi PB hires global head of family office group from J.P. Morgan PB
15 June 2022
HSBC GPB names new desk head for China and Hong Kong
8 June 2022
Bank of China (HK) hires private banking market head from HSBC
1 June 2022
Citi Private Bank hires ex-DBS senior market head
20 May 2022
Bank of Singapore hires MEA team head from Citi Private Bank
16 May 2022
UBS GWM hires Southeast Asia wealth planning veteran
5 May 2022
Citi Australia appoints new wealth management head
4 April 2022
Standard Chartered names new India WM head
1 March 2022
HSBC PB appoints new credit advisory head for South Asia
9 November 2021