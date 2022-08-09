Text size

HSBC hires India WPB head from Citi

By Carly Lau, reporter | 9 August 2022

HSBC has appointed a new India head for Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB) from Citi, according to an announcement from the UK lender. Sandeep Batra has joined HSBC to accelerate its WPB business in India – a strategic growth market for the bank. Batra is a Citi veteran, having worked there for over 15 years in a number of roles…

