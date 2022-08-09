Text size

What’s behind disappointing 1H22 earnings for PBs in Asia?

By Carly Lau, reporter | 9 August 2022

The stomach-churning market performance and the impact of China’s pandemic control measures combined to batter the 1H22 results of many Asia-focused PBs. Below is a rundown of the causes for the dismal 1H22 earnings at key players in the region: Universal banks feel impact of pandemic measures in China and Hong Kong For HSBC, global revenue at Wealth and Personal…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News