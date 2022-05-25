Exclusive
J.P. Morgan Private Bank loses equity specialist

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 25 May 2022
Raymond Cheng (J.P. Morgan Private Bank image)

An equity specialist is leaving J.P. Morgan Private Bank to pursue other opportunities, Asian Private Banker has learned. Based in Hong Kong, Raymond Cheng joined the US lender in May 2017. He was formerly head of Asia equity strategy, but last year he took on a new role as Taiwan team investor. Before J.P. Morgan, Cheng was head of equity research at…

