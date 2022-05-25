Text size

UBS picks Asia to launch new digital platform

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 25 May 2022
Photo by Joshua Ang on Unsplash

UBS has introduced a digital platform designed to connect clients to experts, thought leaders and actionable ideas. UBS Circle One — which was co-created with 100 digitally savvy clients in Hong Kong and Singapore, and which will connect investors to ideas on a global ecosystem — will be first launched to clients in Asia Pacific, with plans to roll out…

