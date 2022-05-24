Bank of Singapore on Tuesday announced the appointment of two wealth planning veterans with a view to strengthening its expertise offered to HNW families. Based in Hong Kong, Christine Wong has been named as head of wealth planning for Greater China and North Asia on 19 May. She will report locally to Teresa Lee, head of Greater China for Hong…
Bank of Singapore bolsters wealth planning team with two senior hires
By Carly Lau, reporter | 24 May 2022
Share Article
Share Article
Related News
Bank of Singapore names another Greater China team head
20 May 2022
Bank of Singapore hires MEA team head from Citi Private Bank
16 May 2022
UBS GWM hires Southeast Asia wealth planning veteran
5 May 2022
Bank of Singapore hires new team head for Taiwan market
29 April 2022
Bank of Singapore hires Greater China team head from Credit Suisse
29 March 2022
UBS GWM makes two senior appointments to Asia family advisory team
16 March 2022
Bank of Singapore picks China market head from Credit Suisse
17 January 2022
Julius Baer appoints head of wealth planning and family office services for Singapore
1 November 2021
Deutsche Bank WM makes senior hires for Global South Asia team
16 September 2021
Deutsche Bank hires ex Pictet Singapore CEO as APAC head of wealth solutions
20 August 2021
Bank of Singapore loses wealth planning specialist
19 July 2021
BoS nabs head of wealth planning from UBS WM
15 June 2021