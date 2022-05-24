Text size

Bank of Singapore bolsters wealth planning team with two senior hires

By Carly Lau, reporter | 24 May 2022

Bank of Singapore on Tuesday announced the appointment of two wealth planning veterans with a view to strengthening its expertise offered to HNW families. Based in Hong Kong, Christine Wong has been named as head of wealth planning for Greater China and North Asia on 19 May. She will report locally to Teresa Lee, head of Greater China for Hong…

