UBS expects China 2Q22 GDP to shrink by an annualised 8% QoQ due to the impact of pandemic-related restrictions on economic activities in April. The Swiss bank believes it likely that pandemic policies will undermine corporate and consumer confidence and hamper the release of pent-up demand. It has therefore cut its China 2022 GDP growth forecast from 4.2% to 3.0%….
UBS cuts China 2022 growth to 3% as pandemic curbs hit market confidence
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 24 May 2022
Share Article
Share Article
Related News
Exclusive
Private banks unconvinced by China’s latest effort to boost property market
20 May 2022
What’s ahead for China: PBs on China in 2Q22 and beyond
22 April 2022
China 1Q22 GDP growth may have beaten expectations, but more pain is on its way: UBS
19 April 2022
CIO Weekly – High-tech manufacturing will be a growth engine for China: Patrick Ho of HSBC GPB
20 January 2022
Anticipating more easing and stimulus measures from Beijing, PBs forecast China GDP growth to top 5% in 2022
18 January 2022
CIO Weekly – Earnings growth to decelerate in 2022 and beyond for North Asia markets: Jonathan Garner of Morgan Stanley
16 December 2021
High-end manufacturing and green investment will drive China’s growth: HSBC
9 December 2021
Investment outlook for 2022: Private banks bet China’s regulatory crackdown is over
26 November 2021
Emerging market assets will play catch up in 2022: BlackRock
23 November 2021
Morgan Stanley remains bullish on China A-shares in 2022, despite the headwinds
19 November 2021
Goldman Sachs turns bullish on China, projects accelerating ASEAN growth in 2022
16 November 2021
CIO Weekly – The bull market run will last into 2022: Harmen Overdijk of Leo Wealth
11 November 2021