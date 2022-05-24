Text size

UBS cuts China 2022 growth to 3% as pandemic curbs hit market confidence

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 24 May 2022

UBS expects China 2Q22 GDP to shrink by an annualised 8% QoQ due to the impact of pandemic-related restrictions on economic activities in April. The Swiss bank believes it likely that pandemic policies will undermine corporate and consumer confidence and hamper the release of pent-up demand. It has therefore cut its China 2022 GDP growth forecast from 4.2% to 3.0%….

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News