WeLab Bank is to hire 30 staff by year-end in support of its newly-added wealth advisory business in Hong Kong and targets to break even by 2024, CEO Tat Lee told Asian Private Banker. Established in 2020, the bank’s Hong Kong office is supported by a team of 240. The new wealth advisory services enable users to buy online wealth…
Exclusive
Virtual WeLab Bank aims to break even by 2024 on the back of WM services
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 24 May 2022
Share Article
Share Article
Related News
DBS taps another Chinese bank to provide wealth products to GBA investors
10 May 2022
Adding Shenzhen as wealth hub, HSBC aims to triple GBA PB team by 2025
22 April 2022
Exclusive
Crypto unlikely to go mainstream with PBs despite interest from wealthy clients
17 March 2022
Exclusive
As Hong Kong buckles under fifth COVID wave, BNP, HSBC and UBS explain philanthropic advisory services
25 February 2022
Exclusive
Pictet WM adds Asia philanthropy services head to meet rising needs in the region
8 February 2022
Exclusive
PBs can no longer expect to generate revenue with standard, undifferentiated services: McKinsey
3 December 2021
Banks roll out services for “game changer” WM Connect scheme after HKMA nod
19 October 2021
Exclusive
Alvarium establishes family office services presence in Asia, picks leader from IQ-EQ
29 September 2021
Hong Kong-based virtual bank Mox appoints successor to founding CEO
24 September 2021
Nomura IWM hires raft of RMs and ICs, aims to triple AUM in medium term
5 August 2021
Exclusive
New government FO team aims to boost Hong Kong growth by attracting more overseas FOs
26 July 2021
Exclusive
Client migration is key to growth at CPBB: Samir Subberwal of Standard Chartered
16 July 2021