Virtual WeLab Bank aims to break even by 2024 on the back of WM services

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 24 May 2022

WeLab Bank is to hire 30 staff by year-end in support of its newly-added wealth advisory business in Hong Kong and targets to break even by 2024, CEO Tat Lee told Asian Private Banker. Established in 2020, the bank’s Hong Kong office is supported by a team of 240. The new wealth advisory services enable users to buy online wealth…

