Fidelity taps rising private assets interest with Moonfare deal

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 24 May 2022
A US$767.6 billion asset manager and a US$1.7 billion digital wealth manager have inked an exclusive partnership to cater to the growing interest in private market strategies among institutional, private banking and family office investors in Singapore and Hong Kong. The deal between Fidelity International and Moonfare will see the former’s clients gain access to Moonfare’s digital platform and private…

