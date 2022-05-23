Exclusive
Why Taiwan is a haven for private banks amid supply chain chaos

By William Pesek, contributing editor | 23 May 2022
Photo by Lisanto 李奕良 on Unsplash

As a growing number of private banks up their bets on Taiwan, some local wealth management giants are going the other way: raising their regional ambitions. Cathay United Bank is exhibit A. The lender, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cathay Financial Holdings, is a leading Taiwanese conglomerate with three growth engines: banking, insurance and asset management. In 2013, Cathay United Bank…

