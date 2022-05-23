Text size

Singapore family office tackles biodiversity crisis in Southeast Asia

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 23 May 2022
Photo by Marcos Paulo-Prado on Unsplash

Singapore-based single family office Silverstrand Capital has launched a biodiversity accelerator programme designed to support eight early-stage companies addressing the biodiversity crisis in Southeast Asia. The Biodiversity Accelerator+ covers financial modelling and includes academia and non-profit partners to advise on biodiversity science and how the companies can work with local communities. It is supported by Mandai Nature, the Monetary Authority of…

