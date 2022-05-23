Singapore-based single family office Silverstrand Capital has launched a biodiversity accelerator programme designed to support eight early-stage companies addressing the biodiversity crisis in Southeast Asia. The Biodiversity Accelerator+ covers financial modelling and includes academia and non-profit partners to advise on biodiversity science and how the companies can work with local communities. It is supported by Mandai Nature, the Monetary Authority of…
Singapore family office tackles biodiversity crisis in Southeast Asia
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 23 May 2022
Share Article
Share Article
Related News
HSBC GPB launches biodiversity DPM in partnership with Lombard Odier
4 May 2022
J.P. Morgan PB alts head for Southeast Asia joins US$79B PE firm
13 April 2022
Singapore multi-family office snaps up Crédit Agricole private banker
18 February 2022
Exclusive
Singapore firm to join multi-family office club
9 February 2022
Multi-family office picks MD to tap into hospitality sector
20 January 2022
Family office hires CIO in Asia equity portfolio push
19 January 2022
Exclusive
Julius Baer appoints head of wealth planning and family office services for Singapore
1 November 2021
Singapore’s WMI to double capacity in city’s latest family office push
21 October 2021
Singapore-based JL Family Office targets UK property with Savills IM tie-up
13 October 2021
Alvarium establishes family office services presence in Asia, picks leader from IQ-EQ
29 September 2021
Citi PB nabs Asia head of family office advisory from UBP
3 June 2021
GAM appoints head of its new office in Singapore
26 May 2021