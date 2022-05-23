Text size

HSBC Global PB adds fixed coupon notes to online trading platform

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 23 May 2022

HSBC Global Private Banking has extended its online trading platform to cover structured products, enabling private banking clients in Asia to trade fixed coupon notes on their mobile phones, according to a Monday news release. The platform currently provides cash equities, ETFs and foreign exchange trading and the bank aims to add equity-linked notes later this year. For now, clients…

