VP Bank on Monday announced a number of appointments, including head of Singapore and head of intermediaries Hong Kong, according to a press release. Effective 1 June, the bank named Johnny Heng as head of the Singapore branch, subject to regulatory approval, and Kenneth Chan as head of intermediaries in Hong Kong. Heng will be tasked with developing and scaling…
VP Bank makes raft of appointments in Hong Kong and Singapore
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 23 May 2022
