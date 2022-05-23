Text size

Bank of Singapore inks philanthropic partnership

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 23 May 2022
Photo by Tim Marshall on Unsplash

Bank of Singapore has partnered with a non-profit organisation in the city-state to provide clients with greater access to philanthropic activities, an area that has gained a lot of interest among HNW investors. The deal will see the Community Foundation of Singapore (CFS) offer clients advice on charities that match their interests, as well as tailor-make targeted charitable programmes. For…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News