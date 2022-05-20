China’s decision to cut a key interest rate as part of its efforts to relieve a cash crunch in the property market may not be enough to tempt investors back into the sector, according to private banks and asset managers. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) on Thursday announced it would cut the five-year loan prime rate (LPR) by 15bps…
Private banks unconvinced by China’s latest effort to boost property market
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 20 May 2022
