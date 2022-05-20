Exclusive
Text size

Private banks unconvinced by China’s latest effort to boost property market

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 20 May 2022
Photo by Alexander Schimmeck on Unsplash

China’s decision to cut a key interest rate as part of its efforts to relieve a cash crunch in the property market may not be enough to tempt investors back into the sector, according to private banks and asset managers. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) on Thursday announced it would cut the five-year loan prime rate (LPR) by 15bps…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News