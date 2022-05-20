Bank of Singapore has hired a new team leader for its Greater China push, Asian Private Banker has learned. Based in Singapore, Eddie Chng joined the bank in late April as team head for Greater China and North Asia – Taiwan team. He will report to Dennis Hong, market head for Greater China & North Asia. Chng was most recently…
Bank of Singapore names another Greater China team head
By Carly Lau, reporter | 20 May 2022
