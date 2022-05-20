Exclusive
Text size

Shadow Banker – Who wants to be a CIO? Not me

20 May 2022
Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

Who would want to be a CIO in these market conditions? Less than five months into the year, and Asia-Pacific’s leading investment strategists are ripping up their playbooks — and likely tearing out their hair. Most major asset classes have wilted in the face of surging inflation, multiplying Federal Reserve interest rate rises and what looks like a prolonged energy…

