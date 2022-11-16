Exclusive
J. Safra Sarasin makes senior appointments for Southeast Asia

By Carly Lau, reporter | 16 November 2022

J. Safra Sarasin has made senior appointments in its credit advisory and UHNW teams for Southeast Asia, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Based in Singapore, Rupesh Singh joined the bank in November as managing director, credit advisory for Southeast Asia. Singh came from Julius Baer, where he spent over eight years, finishing as managing director senior advisor and team head…

