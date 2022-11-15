UOB Private Bank has strengthened its UHNW unit with the appointment of a highly experienced executive, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Ian Heng has joined the Singapore private bank as market head of its ultra and global family office segment, reporting to Chew Mun Yew, who is the group head of private wealth. Heng has over 30 years of wealth…
Bank of Singapore veteran brings UHNW experience to UOB PB
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 15 November 2022
