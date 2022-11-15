Exclusive
Text size

Bank of Singapore veteran brings UHNW experience to UOB PB

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 15 November 2022
Ian Heng, UOB Private Bank

UOB Private Bank has strengthened its UHNW unit with the appointment of a highly experienced executive, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Ian Heng has joined the Singapore private bank as market head of its ultra and global family office segment, reporting to Chew Mun Yew, who is the group head of private wealth. Heng has over 30 years of wealth…

