Text size

Schroders unveils new Asia Pacific leaders to propel regional ambitions

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 15 November 2022
Photo by Peter Nguyen on Unsplash

Schroders, a British asset manager with US$939.2bn in AUM, is looking to new senior leadership appointments made on Tuesday to drive its ambitious growth strategy in Asia Pacific. “The Asia Pacific region is a key part of Schroders’ growth strategy, and we are proud to have a line-up of strong senior leaders in the region to sustain our business momentum,”…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News