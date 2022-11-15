Nomura International Wealth Management has hired two senior executives to join its investment advisory teams in Singapore and India, Asian Private Banker has learned. The bank has welcomed Jackson Hartini as executive director, investment advisory in Singapore, reporting to Olaf van Duijnhoven, the team lead for the investment advisory unit. Hartini’s wealth management experience includes covering multi-asset investment advisory for…
Nomura IWM bulks up investment advisory team
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 15 November 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
HSBC hires investment counseling team head for North Asia
7 October 2022
Julius Baer bolsters investment advisory team with senior hire for Greater China
7 September 2022
HSBC PB head of Asia wealth planning and advisory resigns
14 June 2022
SCB Julius Baer bulks up in Thailand with team leader and RMs
8 June 2022
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia investment team head departs
6 June 2022
SCB Julius Baer names head of investment advisory
31 May 2022
Deutsche Bank IPB bulks up DPM unit in APAC with two major appointments
28 April 2022
UBS GWM makes two senior appointments to Asia family advisory team
16 March 2022
UBP’s South Asia advisory head resigns
8 February 2022
Exclusive
DPM Corner – Nomura gives DPM an “alts” facelift: Gareth Nicholson
27 January 2022
BNP Paribas hires head of equity advisory from Deutsche Bank
10 January 2022
UBS bulks up sustainable finance team in Hong Kong
7 January 2022