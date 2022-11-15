Exclusive
Nomura IWM bulks up investment advisory team

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 15 November 2022

Nomura International Wealth Management has hired two senior executives to join its investment advisory teams in Singapore and India, Asian Private Banker has learned. The bank has welcomed Jackson Hartini as executive director, investment advisory in Singapore, reporting to Olaf van Duijnhoven, the team lead for the investment advisory unit. Hartini’s wealth management experience includes covering multi-asset investment advisory for…

