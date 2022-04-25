Julius Baer on Monday announced it has appointed a new Greater China team head. Based in Singapore, Loh Wai Meng will focus on serving Greater China clients in Singapore and across the region. He will report to Vincent Ming, deputy group head Greater China. Loh has almost two decades of experience working in the financial industry. For about the last…
Julius Baer hires Greater China team head from UOB
By Carly Lau, reporter | 25 April 2022
