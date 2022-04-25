The economic drama emanating from India makes for a fascinating split-screen. On one, inflation, COVID-19 risks and political gridlock have investors on edge. On the other, one of the world’s greatest IPO spectacles is turning heads everywhere. Last year, Asia’s third-largest economy added 46 new “unicorns” to a startup ecosystem that is only just coming to fruition. That more than…
Exclusive
Why ICICI Bank Private Banking is at the head of India’s unicorn stampede
By William Pesek, contributing editor | 25 April 2022
Share Article
Share Article
Related News
Bank of Singapore hires new team head for Taiwan market
29 April 2022
Bank of Singapore names new head of IAM for Hong Kong
6 April 2022
DBS Private Bank appoints new Singapore market head
1 April 2022
J.P. Morgan AM appoints head of private bank distribution for APAC
23 March 2022
J.P. Morgan hires new head of Asia private banking operations from Bank of Singapore
13 January 2022
Exclusive
CMB private banking chief says lender must embrace one-bank model to lure clients
1 November 2021
Exclusive
UOB Private Bank IAM head in Singapore to exit
18 October 2021
Bank of East Asia picks head of private banking from UBS
7 October 2021
HSBC Private Banking’s wealth director & ex-head of credit advisory joins IAM
15 July 2021
HSBC Global Private Banking names new head of mainland China
30 June 2021
HSBC Private Banking names head of discretionary and funds APAC
28 June 2021
HSBC Private Banking names ASEAN and Australia market head
9 June 2021