Text size

Julius Baer‘s head of Southeast Asia resigns

By Carly Lau, reporter | 16 December 2022
Jason Moo, Julius Baer

The head of private banking for Southeast Asia at Julius Baer has resigned, the bank said on Friday (December 16). Jason Moo, who is also the branch manager for Singapore, will leave the bank after less than three years in the role to pursue other opportunities, the bank added. Jimmy Lee, head of Asia Pacific, will take over as interim…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News