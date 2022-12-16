The head of private banking for Southeast Asia at Julius Baer has resigned, the bank said on Friday (December 16). Jason Moo, who is also the branch manager for Singapore, will leave the bank after less than three years in the role to pursue other opportunities, the bank added. Jimmy Lee, head of Asia Pacific, will take over as interim…
Julius Baer‘s head of Southeast Asia resigns
By Carly Lau, reporter | 16 December 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Julius Baer hires from Credit Suisse, UBS to bolster Southeast Asia team
15 September 2022
J.P. Morgan Private Bank hires team head for single coverage in Southeast Asia
6 September 2022
VP Bank nabs veteran from Julius Baer to head international intermediary business
1 September 2022
Julius Baer loses veteran NRI banker
19 August 2022
Exclusive
Julius Baer names new group NRI head in Dubai
27 July 2022
Julius Baer hires from HSBC to strengthen markets division
19 July 2022
Julius Baer picks Southeast Asia group heads from UBS, Bank of Singapore
23 June 2022
Julius Baer hires Greater China team head from UOB
25 April 2022
Julius Baer names new Greater China group head
19 April 2022
Julius Baer expands private banker’s role as team head relocates
12 April 2022
Julius Baer adds Southeast Asia team lead from UOB Private Bank
16 February 2022
Julius Baer Southeast Asia veteran heading back to Zurich
7 February 2022