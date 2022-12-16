Bank of Singapore’s CEO announced his retirement during a town hall meeting on Friday, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Bahren Shaari will retire from the firm as of the end of the year, Helen Wong, CEO of OCBC Bank said in an internal memo that was seen by APB. Wong said the bank would announce the appointment of new CEO…
Bank of Singapore CEO announces retirement
By Carly Lau, reporter | 16 December 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Bank of Singapore veteran brings UHNW experience to UOB PB
15 November 2022
Former BNP Paribas MD moves to J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Singapore
8 November 2022
Deutsche Bank IPB nabs SEA banker from UBS
4 November 2022
Former Maybank Private Malaysia head joins boutique private bank in Singapore
16 August 2022
OCBC records higher wealth income in 2Q22 but AUM dips
3 August 2022
Julius Baer picks Southeast Asia group heads from UBS, Bank of Singapore
23 June 2022
Bank of Singapore sets up shop in Malaysia
1 June 2022
Bank of Singapore hires MEA team head from Citi Private Bank
16 May 2022
Bank of Singapore hires new team head for Taiwan market
29 April 2022
Bank of Singapore names new head of IAM for Hong Kong
6 April 2022
Bank of Singapore hires Greater China team head from Credit Suisse
29 March 2022
OCBC records higher wealth management income in 2021
23 February 2022