Bank of Singapore CEO announces retirement

By Carly Lau, reporter | 16 December 2022
Bahren Shaari, Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Singapore

Bank of Singapore’s CEO announced his retirement during a town hall meeting on Friday, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Bahren Shaari will retire from the firm as of the end of the year, Helen Wong, CEO of OCBC Bank said in an internal memo that was seen by APB. Wong said the bank would announce the appointment of new CEO…

