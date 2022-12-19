HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB)’s chief technology officer for trading and lending has left the bank, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Hong Kong-based Rui Favas joined HSBC in 2019 and took his current role in October 2021. He announced his departure on LinkedIn, adding that he will be moving to Singapore to start his new career, without providing further…
Exclusive
HSBC GPB’s trading and lending CTO departs
By Carly Lau, reporter | 19 December 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
RBC WM’s Asia head of sales departs
12 December 2022
Head of regional distribution at Matthews Asia departs
21 October 2022
HSBC GPB’s COO for Asia-Pacific resigns
26 September 2022
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia group head departs
22 August 2022
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia head departs
21 July 2022
HSBC PB head of Asia wealth planning and advisory resigns
14 June 2022
J.P. Morgan PB head of multi-family offices and intermediaries departs
13 June 2022
Malaysia head departs Maybank Private
10 June 2022
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia investment team head departs
6 June 2022
HSBC GPB North Asia heavyweight resigns
2 June 2022
HSBC Global PB adds fixed coupon notes to online trading platform
23 May 2022
DBS’s head of private banking for Greater China departs
10 May 2022