HSBC GPB’s trading and lending CTO departs

By Carly Lau, reporter | 19 December 2022

HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB)’s chief technology officer for trading and lending has left the bank, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Hong Kong-based Rui Favas joined HSBC in 2019 and took his current role in October 2021. He announced his departure on LinkedIn, adding that he will be moving to Singapore to start his new career, without providing further…

