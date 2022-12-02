LGT Private Banking in Singapore has hired a new senior executive from Indosuez Wealth Management, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Anna Zhu has joined the Liechtenstein based pure-play as a managing director, and relationship manager, targeting the Greater China market. She was formerly a team leader at Indosuez. Her other private banking roles were at CIC, Credit Suisse and DBS…
LGT hires managing director from Indosuez WM
By Carly Lau, reporter | 2 December 2022
