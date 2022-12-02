J.P. Morgan PB enhances UHNWI digital platform with Swiss software investments

J.P. Morgan Private Bank (JPM PB) has invested in two Swiss-based wealth management software services companies to strengthen its digital capabilities for ultra-high net worth (UHNW) clients across Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia. Edge Laboratories SA (Edgelab) and Evooq SA (Evooq) are Swiss wealth management software services companies rooted in risk analytics, portfolio construction, optimisation, advisory platforms,…