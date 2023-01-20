Text size

LGT Wealth India makes three senior appointments

By Carly Lau, reporter | 20 January 2023

LGT Wealth India, part of the Liechtenstein-based boutique private bank LGT, has appointed three senior leaders to its management team to bolster its growing business. Nikhil Advani has joined the firm as managing director for international business, responsible for strengthening and leading the global investing platform along with the international business segments. Advani came from Bank of Singapore, where he…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News