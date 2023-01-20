Text size

J.P. Morgan AM makes big step in onshore China business

By Carly Lau, reporter | 20 January 2023

J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has received regulatory approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to own 100% of its joint venture with Shanghai Trust – China International Fund Management (CIFM). CIFM will now operate under the JPMAM China brand, reflecting its integration into the US investment group’s global operating model. JPMAM has worked with CIFM for 18 years,…

