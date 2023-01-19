Ex Citi veteran starts as HSBC WPB head for Singapore

HSBC has appointed a Citi veteran banker as head of wealth and personal banking (WPB) for Singapore. Ashmita Acharya joined the UK lender this week, replacing Anurag Mathur, who left HSBC earlier this month. In Acharya’s new role, she will support HSBC’s ambitions to build on its role as one of the top wealth management providers in the region. Ashmita…