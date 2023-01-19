HSBC has appointed a Citi veteran banker as head of wealth and personal banking (WPB) for Singapore. Ashmita Acharya joined the UK lender this week, replacing Anurag Mathur, who left HSBC earlier this month. In Acharya’s new role, she will support HSBC’s ambitions to build on its role as one of the top wealth management providers in the region. Ashmita…
Ex Citi veteran starts as HSBC WPB head for Singapore
By Carly Lau, reporter | 19 January 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Citi Private Bank North Asia head retires
20 October 2022
HSBC hires investment counseling team head for North Asia
7 October 2022
HSBC hires India WPB head from Citi
9 August 2022
HSBC names global head of wealth sales
8 August 2022
Citi names Asia head for Citigold and Citigold Private Client
26 July 2022
HSBC GPB names new desk head for China and Hong Kong
8 June 2022
HSBC nabs structured products veteran from Citibank
6 June 2022
Citi Private Bank hires ex-DBS senior market head
20 May 2022
Bank of Singapore hires MEA team head from Citi Private Bank
16 May 2022
New Asia Pacific global WM head expected to boost Citi’s key wealth hubs
12 April 2022
Citi Australia appoints new wealth management head
4 April 2022
HSBC GPB creates Asia Pacific head of investment counsellors role
23 March 2022