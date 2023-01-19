Matthews Asia’s former head of distribution for the region has joined a boutique US investment firm in Singapore. Wong Hur Ming, who left the Matthews Asia in October, has been named as managing director, head of Asia business development of Virtus Investment Partners, according to an update on his LinkedIn page. He will still be based in Singapore. US-headquartered Virtus…
Ex-Matthews Asia regional distribution head joins investment boutique
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 19 January 2023
