Text size

Ex-Matthews Asia regional distribution head joins investment boutique

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 19 January 2023

Matthews Asia’s former head of distribution for the region has joined a boutique US investment firm in Singapore. Wong Hur Ming, who left the Matthews Asia in October, has been named as managing director, head of Asia business development of Virtus Investment Partners, according to an update on his LinkedIn page. He will still be based in Singapore. US-headquartered Virtus…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News