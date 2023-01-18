Exclusive
APB honours AMA 2023 winners at glittering ceremony

By Daniel Shane, editor | 18 January 2023

Asian Private Banker was proud to honour the winners of the Asset Management Awards for Excellence 2023 at a glittering in-person ceremony in Hong Kong, where leading lights of the regional investment industry picked up accolades in categories ranging from equities, to bonds, to ESG. Among the big winners at the event at Hong Kong’s Mandarin Oriental were J.P. Morgan…

