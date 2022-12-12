Exclusive
Text size

RBC WM’s Asia head of sales departs

By Carly Lau, reporter | 12 December 2022

RBC Wealth Management (RBC WM) Asia’s head of sales has left the bank after about one year in the role, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Nick Chan, who joined RBC WM in December 2021, is no longer with the Canadian lender, according to an update on his personal LinkedIn profile. Chan’s remit upon his appointment was to drive the bank’s…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News