RBC Wealth Management (RBC WM) Asia’s head of sales has left the bank after about one year in the role, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Nick Chan, who joined RBC WM in December 2021, is no longer with the Canadian lender, according to an update on his personal LinkedIn profile. Chan’s remit upon his appointment was to drive the bank’s…
RBC WM’s Asia head of sales departs
By Carly Lau, reporter | 12 December 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Head of regional distribution at Matthews Asia departs
21 October 2022
J.P. Morgan Private Bank hires team head for single coverage in Southeast Asia
6 September 2022
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia group head departs
22 August 2022
HSBC names global head of wealth sales
8 August 2022
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia head departs
21 July 2022
Exclusive
UBP appoints new head of structured products for Asia
12 July 2022
HSBC PB head of Asia wealth planning and advisory resigns
14 June 2022
J.P. Morgan PB head of multi-family offices and intermediaries departs
13 June 2022
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia investment team head departs
6 June 2022
DBS’s head of private banking for Greater China departs
10 May 2022
RBC WM appoints four private bankers as Southeast Asia head retires
4 May 2022
Exclusive
Senior RM for Thai market departs Morgan Stanley PWMA for family reasons
14 March 2022