Text size

Nomura expands wealth business to Dubai

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 13 December 2022
Dubai

Nomura International Wealth Management (Nomura IWM) is set to become the latest private bank to expand into the Middle East. The bank said on Tuesday (December 13) that its Singapore unit would open a branch at the Dubai International Financial Centre in the United Arab Emirates. It will commence operations when it receives the licence for a wealth management relationship…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News