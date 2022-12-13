Exclusive
Citi PB expands GBA offering with new appointment

By Carly Lau, reporter | 13 December 2022

Citi Private Bank is targeting one of China’s most promising regions for wealth management with the appointment of a head of coverage for the Greater Bay Area (GBA), Asian Private Banker can reveal. Horace Yip has taken up the role of head of Hong Kong and GBA, reporting to Steven Lo, head of Asia Pacific, Citi Private Bank. Following the…

