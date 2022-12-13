Citi Private Bank is targeting one of China’s most promising regions for wealth management with the appointment of a head of coverage for the Greater Bay Area (GBA), Asian Private Banker can reveal. Horace Yip has taken up the role of head of Hong Kong and GBA, reporting to Steven Lo, head of Asia Pacific, Citi Private Bank. Following the…
Citi PB expands GBA offering with new appointment
By Carly Lau, reporter | 13 December 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Citi Private Bank hires HNW team leader from UBS
16 November 2022
New wealth centre highlights Citi’s confidence in Hong Kong
14 November 2022
Citi opens first global wealth centre in Hong Kong’s Kowloon
1 November 2022
Citi Private Bank North Asia head retires
20 October 2022
Citi hires Hong Kong HNW team head from UBS
11 October 2022
Citi names Asia head for Citigold and Citigold Private Client
26 July 2022
Citi PB hires global head of family office group from J.P. Morgan PB
15 June 2022
Citi Private Bank hires ex-DBS senior market head
20 May 2022
Citi Global Wealth appoints new COO as part of growth ambitions
19 May 2022
Bank of Singapore hires MEA team head from Citi Private Bank
16 May 2022
New Asia Pacific global WM head expected to boost Citi’s key wealth hubs
12 April 2022
Citi Australia appoints new wealth management head
4 April 2022