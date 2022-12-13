Exclusive
How Hong Kong’s affluent investors are tackling inflation and volatility

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 13 December 2022

Affluent investors in Hong Kong are looking for more financial advice and overseas opportunities to help buffer against high inflation and volatile markets, according to a new study. The fifth annual “Hong Kong Rising Affluent Financial Well-being Index 2022”, commissioned by US brokerage Charles Schwab, surveyed 1,048 people in Hong Kong aged between 18 and 65 with a monthly income…

